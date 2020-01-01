2 Las Vegas babies arrive just seconds into 2020

Two Las Vegas babies began life during the first minute of 2020.

The first baby of 2020 was born during the first minute of the new decade at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. (Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center)

The first baby was born at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center at midnight, and the other a few seconds later at MountainView Hospital, according to Cyndi Lundeberg, director of marking and communications for Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center.

More details are expected later in the day, Lundeberg said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

