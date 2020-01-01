2 Las Vegas babies arrive just seconds into 2020
Two Las Vegas babies began life during the first minute of 2020.
The first baby was born at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center at midnight, and the other a few seconds later at MountainView Hospital, according to Cyndi Lundeberg, director of marking and communications for Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center.
More details are expected later in the day, Lundeberg said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
