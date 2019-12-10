2 Las Vegas pedestrians killed in separate crashes

Two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes on Las Vegas Valley roadways Monday night.

In the first crash, a pedestrian crossing West Craig Road about 8:15 p.m. was struck by a vehicle in what Metropolitan police said was a hit-and-run .

The victim, a 51-year-old man from Las Vegas, was crossing Craig at Jadestone Avenue when he was hit by a Chevy Blazer. The driver then drove off, police said.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released pending notification of next of kin.

Police said Oscar Rios Ley, 68, of Las Vegas, was the driver of the Blazer. Police said Rios Ley eventually returned to the scene of the crash and was arrested on hit-and-run charges. Impairment is not suspected.

In the second incident, police said two pedestrians were running across East Desert Inn Road at South Topaz Street about 10:45 p.m. A Volkswagen Passat driven by a 71-year-old Las Vegas man was traveling west on Desert Inn Road in the right lane when he swerved to miss the first pedestrian. The vehicle then struck the second pedestrian, a 39-year-old woman from Las Vegas.

Emergency medical personnel transported the woman to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police were not able to identify the first pedestrian. The driver remained at the scene and did not display signs of impairment, police said.

The deaths are the 94th and 95th traffic-related fatalities in Las Vegas Metro Police jurisdiction, according to news releases issued by police.

