43°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

2 Las Vegas pigeons relieved of their cowboy hats

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2019 - 3:05 pm
 
Updated December 17, 2019 - 5:49 pm

Two of Las Vegas’ cowboy hat-wearing pigeons are now hatless, thanks to volunteers from a pigeon rescue group and a local vet.

“Billie the Pidge” and “Cluck Norris,” were both relieved of their glued-on lids Tuesday by a local veterinarian who carefully separated the hats from their head feathers. After the successful hat-ectomies, both birds were bound for the home of Mariah Hillman, founder of the rescue group Lofty Hopes, who will care for them until they can be released.

“They’re both doing well,” Hillman said. “They’re happy to have their hats off.”

Billie the Pidge, a previously unreported hat-wearing pigeon, was captured earlier Tuesday in the same area where Lofty Hopes trapped Cluck Norris the day before.

Hillman and other volunteers captured Cluck Norris on Monday near Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue and discovered that his tiny 10-gallon topper had been glued to his head feathers. It appeared that the hat pulled out some of the feathers and was hurting him, she said.

When she was apprehended in the same area, Billie was “a little greasy, a little stinky” and appeared to be dehydrated, Hillman said, but otherwise she appeared well-fed and healthy.

However, Billie is suffering from “string foot,” a phenomenon where string becomes tangled around a bird’s ankle, causing the foot to lose circulation. Hillman said it often happens while birds forage for food in dumpsters or similar places. Billie is missing a toe, likely as a result of a bit of pink yarn that Hillman found wrapped around the pigeon’s leg.

Hillman trapped Billie while trying to catch a different hatted pigeon dubbed “Coolamity Jane.” She’s clad in a faded pink cowboy hat, has spotted wings and has been seen frequenting neighborhoods around UNLV.

Hillman said she’d heard reports of several pigeons in different-colored hats from residents in the area, but had yet to spot them until Billie the Pidge was corralled. For now, Coolamity Jane remains at large and the search will continue.

Anyone who finds a sick or injured pigeon should first catch the bird to keep it from further harm, Hillman said. Humans can’t contract any diseases from touching a pigeon with their bare hands, she said, but a shirt or towel can be used to wrap and move the birds.

Hillman said people should never try to force feed pigeons or drip water into their mouths, as they breathe through a hole under their tongue that can easily be blocked or filled with liquid.

Once the bird is safe, call a local veterinarian’s office and bring the pigeon in for treatment, or contact Lofty Hopes at (702) 234-6990.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Billie the Pidge found by pigeon rescue group
“Billie the Pidge” found when pigeon rescue group was searching for another cowboy hat-wearing bird in Las Vegas (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian struck, killed in east Las Vegas - VIDEO
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle that ran a red light Sunday afternoon in the east valley, Las Vegas police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Governor Sisolak responds to Dental Board lack of action
Governor Steve Sisolak responds to questions about why a pair of top staffers remain in place on the Nevada Board of Dental Examiners after they were supposed to be terminated Dec. 5. (Angus Kelly/La Vegas Review-Journal)
Cowboys help Las Vegas police
Cowboys at Horseman's Park help Metro apprehend a suspected carjacker on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (Colton Payne/Facebook)
Las Vegan battles his HOA and wins in the Supreme Court
Jonathan Friedrich paid HOA fees to Rancho Bel Air Property Owners Association, Unit 2 for 10 years when he found out he didn't live in the HOA. "That was the start of the big fight," he said. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas - VIDEO
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas early Friday, Dec. 13. The crash occurred about 3 a.m. on Pecos Road near East Lake Mead Boulevard. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Holiday displays brighten properties along the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Las Vegas hotel casinos celebrate the season with holiday displays. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shop with a Cop North Las Vegas
Some 42 kids and their families received $200 apiece in free presents thanks to the North Las Vegas Shop with a Cop program. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial Bowl Bridge
The Centennial Bowl bridge will be the second-longest bridge in Nevada at 2,635 feet long when complete. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Memory of Pearl Harbor fading, warn last 2 survivors in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Lenoard Nielsen and Edward Hall, believed to be the last two survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor living in Las Vegas, aren’t sure that the lessons from the “date which will live in infamy” will withstand the test of time. (James Schaeffer, Briana Erickson, Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide Pecos and Washington
Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer talks about an investigation into a man's death at an east Las Vegas apartment complex on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide investigation Pecos and Washington
Las Vegas police investigate an incident at a single-story apartment complex on the 3500 block Folage Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DUI suspect nearly twice legal limit in fatal crash on Thanksgiving
A 27-year-old Las Vegas man had nearly twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he crashed on Thanksgiving and killed a mother of three, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
NHP Trooper Travis Smaka explains a fatal, wrong-way crash on Interstate 15
NHP Trooper Travis Smaka explains a fatal, wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 North. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Family, friends remember woman killed in Thanksgiving crash - VIDEO
A vigil was held Sunday evening to honor the 32-year-old California woman killed in a crash on Thanksgiving morning in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Victim in suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving IDd - VIDEO
Family members have identified the victim of a suspected DUI crash that happened on Thanksgiving in southwest Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snowfall in Summerlin - VIDEO
Snow was falling in Summerlin the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29, 2019. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
JCPenney at Meadows Mall opens at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving - VIDEO
JCPenney at Meadows Mall opened at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day for early Black Friday deals. The first 1,500 customers through the doors received a coupon for $500, $100 or $10 off their purchases on Thursday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
DUI suspected in fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas - VIDEO
A 35-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Thanksgiving morning after a suspected DUI driver ran a red light in southwest Las Vegas, police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rj Consumer Tips: Black Friday and Cyber Monday prep
Review Journal Business and Consumer reporter, Subrina Hudson, discusses best strategies to navigate through your Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend.
A winter storm warning was issued for parts of Clark County
A winter storm warning was issued for parts of Clark County — though not in the Las Vegas Valley — and adjacent counties from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Friday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Flash The Sloth debut at Sea-Quest
Flash the 10-month-old sloth is now at Seaquest Las Vegas for viewing and interacting
Police investigate hit-and-run on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on the Las Vegas Strip near Wynn Main Gate Drive on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Valley may see snow on Thanksgiving week - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Valley could see snow this week as a major winter storm heads toward the Great Basin just in time for Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service. (James Schaeffer, L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cosmopolitan Tree Lighting Starts the Las Vegas Holiday Season - VIDEO
With a flip of an actual switch the Cosmopolitan lit their tree to signal the start of the Las Vegas holiday season. Golden Knights favorites Marc-Andre Fleury and Max Pacioretty were on hand to help with the event and skate around the rink with fans. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driver killed in crash involving semitrailer in North Las Vegas - VIDEO
North Las Vegas police say a speeding driver was killed after he apparently ran a red light and crashed into a semitrailer at Losee Road and Cheyenne Avenue, Nov. 22, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man who fatally shot Las Vegas casino executive sentenced - VIDEO
Rachel Lee asked the judge to give Anthony Wrobel, 44, the maximum punishment allowed by law for killing her mother, but added she could not harbor anger and resentment. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police shoot man suspected of shooting another at restaurant - VIDEO
A man shot an employee Wednesday at a restaurant near Warms Springs Road and Marks Street, then was shot by officers, according to the Henderson Police Department. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hail in northwest Las Vegas - VIDEO
Small hail was falling in the Centennial Hills area in northwest Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two people rescued from Las Vegas Wash - Video
Two people were rescued from the Las Vegas Wash about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday as widespread rainfall covered the Las Vegas Valley. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fremont Street is getting a new LED sign - VIDEO
The Fremont Street Experience is planning to add an LED sign that pays tribute to downtown Las Vegas’ history. The 430-square-foot sign is set to be built on the east side of Main Street and Fremont Street. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden lit for Christmas - Video
The 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The garden will be open until 10 p.m. daily through the holidays. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Therapy dogs dress up for Halloween at Poets Walk Henderson - Video
Therapy dogs dress up for a Halloween costume contest at the Poet's Walk Henderson Memory Care facility. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cat survives 15-mile commute in car bumper - VIDEO
A Las Vegas Review-Journal employee was surprised to learn she had a passenger during her 15.5-mile commute to the office on a September Sunday. (Tony Morales & James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST