2 Las Vegas police officers accused of child abuse

Destini Woodruff, left, and John Woodruff (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Two Metropolitan Police Department officers were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of child abuse.

The child’s mother, Destini Woodruff, 26, and stepfather, John Woodruff, 29, are accused of hitting the child multiple times and leaving multiple bruises, police said in a release Tuesday evening.

The Woodruffs were booked into the Clark County Detention Center, and each face one count of conspiracy to commit child abuse, three counts of child abuse and one count of domestic battery by strangulation, police said. Jail records show that John Woodruff was booked, but Destini Woodruff did not show up in jail or court records as of Tuesday evening.

Destini Woodruff was placed on administrative leave without pay, and John Woodruff’s employment with Metro was terminated on Tuesday “as a result of a separate internal investigation,” police said.

No other information was immediately available.

