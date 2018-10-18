2 Las Vegas police officers involved in separate crashes

Las Vegas police have investigated two crashes involving officers since late Wednesday.

Las Vegas police investigate a crash involving an officer at North Nellis Boulevard and Geist Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 18 , 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An officer who suffered a possible medical episode crashed just after 1:25 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North Nellis Boulevard and Geist Avenue, south of East Cheyenne Avenue, police said.

The officer was taken to University Medical Center for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

About 14 hours earlier, another officer was involved in a crash after he was struck by a vehicle on the Strip. Police said that the officer was responding to a traffic problem about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday on Las Vegas Boulevard South near Elvis Presley Boulevard, when a vehicle sideswiped him and fled the scene.

The officer suffered a minor ankle injury, police said.

Police are investigating the Wednesday crash as a hit-and-run and were still searching for the suspected driver Thursday.

