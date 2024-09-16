70°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

2 Las Vegas resorts make list of nation’s top casino hotels

A tourist walks by the Caesars Palace fountains to keep cool as the sun beams down on Sunday, J ...
A tourist walks by the Caesars Palace fountains to keep cool as the sun beams down on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A view of inside the main entrance of the newly opened hotel at Yaamava' Resort and Casino at S ...
A view of inside the main entrance of the newly opened hotel at Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel in Highland, California, on Dec. 13, 2021, after the resort officially opened its new 17-floor, 432-room hotel. (Will Lester/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin/TNS)
A view of Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park, California, on Dec. 10, 2019. (Jane Tyska ...
A view of Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park, California, on Dec. 10, 2019. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group/TNS)
More Stories
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
66-year-old accused of DUI in crash with bicyclist in Las Vegas, police say
Arttherapy Cafe and Gallery hosts workshops that encourage people to use paint and brushes to c ...
Downtown gallery uses art as creative expression for pain, trauma
The terrace at Marché Bacchus, the lakeside French restaurant and wine shop in the Las Vegas c ...
This lakeside Las Vegas restaurant changes hands after 17 years
5 takeaways from Donald Trump’s Las Vegas rally
Jackie Burrell The Mercury News
September 16, 2024 - 5:13 am
 

Las Vegas isn’t the only destination with luxe casino resorts — although with more than 150 casinos, Sin City is bound to shine in that respect. Turns out, there are some pretty extraordinary casino resorts in cities across the nation.

USA Today’s 10Best recently asked readers to choose the nation’s top casino hotels — “top” being defined as “top-notch gaming and excellent amenities” — winnowing down a list of 20 possibilities nominated by travel experts to a top 10. Las Vegas accounted for two, and Atlantic City had three. The rest were spread across the country, from Connecticut to Mississippi and California.

An hour east of Los Angeles, Yaamava’ took the No. 2 spot with shout-outs for its 20 restaurants and bars, expansive pool deck and a diverse entertainment lineup that ranges from Ice Cube to Dan + Shay, Flogging Molly and Andrea Bocelli. Closer to home, Sonoma County’s Graton Resort & Casino came in at No. 9 for its upscale guest rooms, restaurants and entertainers — Billy Ocean and 98 Degrees will be appearing in October.

Here’s the list. Find more details at https://10best.usatoday.com.

10 best casino hotels in the U.S.

1 Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Connecticut

2 Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel, Highland, California

3 Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada

4 Ocean Casino Resort, Atlantic City, New Jersey

5 Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi, Mississippi

6 Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Atlantic City, New Jersey

7 Mount Airy Casino Resort, Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania

8 Resorts Casino Hotel, Atlantic City, New Jersey

9 Graton Resort & Casino, Rohnert Park, California

10 ARIA Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada

__________

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES