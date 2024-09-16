2 Las Vegas resorts make list of nation’s top casino hotels

Las Vegas isn’t the only destination with luxe casino resorts — although with more than 150 casinos, Sin City is bound to shine in that respect. Turns out, there are some pretty extraordinary casino resorts in cities across the nation.

A view of inside the main entrance of the newly opened hotel at Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel in Highland, California, on Dec. 13, 2021, after the resort officially opened its new 17-floor, 432-room hotel. (Will Lester/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin/TNS)

A tourist walks by the Caesars Palace fountains to keep cool as the sun beams down on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

USA Today’s 10Best recently asked readers to choose the nation’s top casino hotels — “top” being defined as “top-notch gaming and excellent amenities” — winnowing down a list of 20 possibilities nominated by travel experts to a top 10. Las Vegas accounted for two, and Atlantic City had three. The rest were spread across the country, from Connecticut to Mississippi and California.

An hour east of Los Angeles, Yaamava’ took the No. 2 spot with shout-outs for its 20 restaurants and bars, expansive pool deck and a diverse entertainment lineup that ranges from Ice Cube to Dan + Shay, Flogging Molly and Andrea Bocelli. Closer to home, Sonoma County’s Graton Resort & Casino came in at No. 9 for its upscale guest rooms, restaurants and entertainers — Billy Ocean and 98 Degrees will be appearing in October.

Here’s the list. Find more details at https://10best.usatoday.com.

10 best casino hotels in the U.S.

1 Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Connecticut

2 Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel, Highland, California

3 Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada

4 Ocean Casino Resort, Atlantic City, New Jersey

5 Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi, Mississippi

6 Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Atlantic City, New Jersey

7 Mount Airy Casino Resort, Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania

8 Resorts Casino Hotel, Atlantic City, New Jersey

9 Graton Resort & Casino, Rohnert Park, California

10 ARIA Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada

