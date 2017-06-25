2 Las Vegas Review-Journal videographers take home Emmys

Rachel Aston holds her Emmys after the 43rd Annual Pacific Southwest Emmy Awards on Saturday, June 24, 2017 in San Diego, Cal. (Screengrab/Twitter/@Rookie_Rae)

Las Vegas Review-Journal videographers Rachel Aston and Michael Quine took home awards at the 43rd Annual Pacific Southwest Emmy Awards on Saturday in San Diego.

Aston was nominated six times and took home three awards; Quine was nominated once.

Michael Quine won an Emmy in the Video Essay category for his video, “Thousands gather in Moapa Valley for Rise Festival.”

“I went out to the RiSE Festival in Moapa Valley after I learned that a close guitar player friend of mine had passed away,” Quine said. “I went out there with this overwhelming sense of loss and found this festival to be uplifting beyond belief. The challenge was to capture that sense of magnificence that was there.”

Quine, who’s been working at the Review-Journal for 11 years, said he believes judges enjoyed listening to each of his subject’s personal stories regarding loss and moving forward. He added that although the win validates his work, what’s important for him is being able to tell stories.

“Michael has served a long and strong career at the RJ, and has deftly adapted to new technologies to hone his video photography and storytelling skills,” Review-Journal Editor-in-Chief Keith Moyer said. “For instance, few can match Michael’s skills in the drone-photography arena.”

Aston has been at the Review-Journal for almost two years and believes her wins mean she’s headed in the right direction — although she quickly stated she’s still learning.

“Editing a (video) piece in a cool way doesn’t mean anything if it’s not uplifting the story,” Aston said.”I’m still finding my style. I try to do close-ups in my editing and I like to be a little ambiguous in the beginning, so you don’t fully know what’s going on right away. I pull people in like that.”

Aston, a May 2015 graduate of San Francisco State University, also said she enjoys humanizing statistics-heavy stories to help people better understand a topic.

“I like to focus on people who are passionate and genuine and honest about talking about their struggles,” she said.

It's an honor to tell other ppls stories. stoked on winning tonight, thnx to the @reviewjournal for giving me a platform to do so pic.twitter.com/xfq0IkcpPF — Rachel Aston (@Rookie__Rae) June 25, 2017

In 2016, Aston won an Emmy for her video, “Brothers are Radically Superb.”

“Rachel, just a few years out of college, has quickly become a video storytelling talent to be reckoned with for years to come. Her keen eye and strong story-blocking skills are first-rate,” Moyer said.

With almost 600 members, The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Pacific Southwest Chapter, serves television professionals in San Diego, Bakersfield, Las Vegas, Palm Springs, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Santa Maria.

“Obviously we are thrilled, but not surprised by this recognition of Rachel Aston and Michael Quine,” Moyer said. “Both are consummate professionals.”

Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4686. Follow @JournalismSandy on Twitter.