2 left without home after fire in east Las Vegas

No one was injured after an early Thursday morning house fire in the east valley.

Two people were displaced after the fire

Two people were displaced after the fire

Two people were displaced after the fire

No one was injured after an early Thursday morning house fire in the east valley.

The fire was reported about 12:15 a.m. at 963 Temple View Drive, near Hollywood Boulevard and Washington Avenue, according to Clark County Fire Department Battalion Chief Kenny Holding.

Two people were displaced after the fire, Holding said. Crews from the North Las Vegas and Las Vegas fire departments were also called in to help.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Holding said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

963 Temple View Drive Las Vegas, Nevada