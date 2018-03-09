2 men critically injured in Las Vegas electrical explosion

The men were attempting to enter the rear of a building at 501 E. Oakey Blvd., near Las Vegas Boulevard, when they were injured about 1:45 p.m. on Friday, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two men were critically injured Friday in what appeared to be an electrical explosion just north of the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

The men were attempting to enter the rear of a building at 501 E. Oakey Blvd., near Las Vegas Boulevard, when they were injured about 1:45 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.

The pair tried entering the building through a room with electrical equipment and touched a transformer, shocking them both and apparently causing some kind of explosion.

”People were describing white smoke,” Rivera said.

Both men were hospitalized at University Medical Center. They were conscious and talking, but were in critical condition.

Rivera said the men weren’t attempting to burglarize the building, but intended to hang out and drink inside of it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

501 E. Oakey Blvd., las vegas, nv