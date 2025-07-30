75°F
2 men killed in rollover crash west of Las Vegas, police say

Police vehicle lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2025 - 5:20 am
 

Two men were killed in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon west of the Las Vegas Valley, according to authorities.

Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:41 p.m. Tuesday on Tecopa Springs Road at Mile Marker 1.

In a news release, authorities said that evidence at the scene indicated a 2008 BMW 328i was traveling northbound on Tecopa Springs Road at Mile Marker 1 at an excessive speed.

“For an unknown reason, the BMW left the roadway to the right, entered the desert area, and overturned several times,” police said.

The driver of the BMW, identified as a 31-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle. The right front passenger of the vehicle, a 49-year-old man, remained in the BMW.

Both occupants were residents of Tecopa, California, according to the release.

Medical personnel pronounced both men dead at the scene, police said.

