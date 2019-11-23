2 more flu deaths reported in Clark County, raising season toll to 3

All three of the fatal cases were in people 65 or older, according to the health district’s weekly flu report. At this time last season, there had been only one death reported.

There have been two more deaths from the flu reported in Clark County in the past week, bringing the total to three this flu season, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

All three of the fatal cases were in people 65 or older, according to the health district’s weekly flu report. At this time last season, there had been only one death reported.

There have been 102 hospitalizations in relation to confirmed cases of the flu, compared to just 24 at this time last season.

Health authorities are saying that the flu season has come earlier this year.

