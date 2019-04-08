2 more flu deaths reported in Southern Nevada

A flu vaccine at the Southern Nevada Health District,280 S. Decatur Blvd., in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Southern Nevada Health District reported two new flu deaths at the end of March.

Local labs and health care providers report flu cases to the health district, which tracks when flu season begins and how severe it is. The district also identifies new or mutated strains of the virus.

The district identified 11 flu deaths between October 2018 and March of this year. Flu season in Southern Nevada generally starts in October and ends in May.

In January, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed that a Henderson fifth grader died from the flu, and at least three people died in February.

The latest two deaths were people age 65 or older, according to the district, and they died during the week of March 24-30.

According to the district, 814 people in Southern Nevada have been hospitalized for the flu during the current season, and 24 people have died.

At this point in the last season, 62 people had died from the flu, and 937 cases were reported.

The majority of people who die from the flu in Southern Nevada are over 50, according to data from the district. It is unusual for people age 5 to 65 to die from the flu unless they have pre-existing conditions.

Most people do not get medical care when they have the flu, so the district cannot track every case. Information from each flu season helps vaccine makers prepare for the next coming season, according to the district.

Health officials recommend vaccination and hand washing to avoid contracting the disease, and advise those who feel like they are getting sick to stay home from school and work to avoid spreading the disease.

