2 pedestrians dead overnight in central Las Vegas Valley crashes

A Friday night collision involved an apparent impaired driver while the second early Saturday morning crash killed a person on an Interstate 15 off-ramp.

A tow truck and Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle near the Sahara Avenue off-ramp at Interstate 15 about 6:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The off-ramp was the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash about 3:15 a.m. (RTC)

Two more pedestrians died in separate overnight crashes in the Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

One collision involved an apparent impaired driver and the second occurred a person on a Interstate 15 off-ramp.

A truck-pedestrian fatality occurred Friday afternoon at St. Rose Parkway and I-15.

In releasing a list of the most dangerous intersections in the valley just a few days ago, police urged pedestrians and drivers to be much more careful.

“We need everyone to do their part, both drivers and pedestrians, to help prevent more tragedy and death on the roads,” the department stated in a post on X.

The first overnight collision occurred about 8:25 p.m. Friday at East Tropicana Avenue near South Maryland Parkway near Harry Reid International Airport, said the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a preliminary report showed a pedestrian was crossing Tropicana Avenue outside of a marked or implied crosswalk east of Maryland Parkway when the pedestrian was struck by an unregistered 2022 Cadillac XT5 traveling east on Tropicana Avenue.

The pedestrian traveled into the path of the approaching Cadillac and was struck. Medical personnel determined the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries.

Police said the driver of the Cadillac exhibited indications of impairment and was booked for DUI-related charges.

Four motorists in the Cadillac were not injured.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 13th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this month.

The second fatality occurred at Interstate 15 and Sahara Avenue about 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol, the preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle exiting the I-15 northbound at Sahara Ave off-ramp struck a pedestrian who, for reasons not known at this time, was in the travel lane of the off-ramp.

The pedestrian, an adult male, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was cooperating with troopers. The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.