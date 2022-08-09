2 pedestrians killed in separate Las Vegas Valley crashes

Two pedestrians were killed Tuesday morning in separate Las Vegas Valley crashes.

(Getty Images)

The first was reported at 4 a.m. at South Rainbow Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. Rainbow is closed between West Desert Inn Road and Coley Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. At this time, impairment is not suspected, police said.

The second was reported just after 4:30 a.m. at West Flamingo Road and Arville Street. The victim was taken to University Medical Center and was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, an older model white pickup truck, fled the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

