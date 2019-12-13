2 people die in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas

Two people died in a crash that closed streets in northeast Las Vegas early Friday.

Two people killed in crash at Pecos Road and Lake Mead Boulevard (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate after two people died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas. The collision occurred about 3:05 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Pecos Road near East Lake Mead Boulevard. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

second driver escaped injury. Two motorists were killed shortly after 3:05 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, shen two vehicles collided at North Pecos Road and East Lake Mead Boulevard in northeast Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police units block traffic near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Pecos Road after a two-vehicle collision killed two people about 3:05 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (Glen Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas early Friday.

The crash occurred about 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Pecos Road near East Lake Mead Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

The driver and their passenger in one vehicle died. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

A large utility pole was mangled as a result of the collision.

Impairment is undetermined for the deceased driver while impairment is not suspected of the second driver, Nogle said.

Pecos Road is shut down in both directions from Lake Mead to Flower Avenue and is expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

