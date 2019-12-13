2 people die in fiery 2-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas

The crash occurred about 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Pecos Road near East Lake Mead Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

Two people killed in crash at Pecos Road and Lake Mead Boulevard (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate after two people died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas. The collision occurred about 3:05 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Pecos Road near East Lake Mead Boulevard. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

second driver escaped injury.

Police units block traffic near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Pecos Road after a two-vehicle collision killed two people about 3:05 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (Glen Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people died early Friday when a car traveling at a high rate of speed clipped a pickup then slammed into a light pole and burst into flames in east Las Vegas, police said.

The crash occurred about 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Pecos Road near East Lake Mead Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

Police Capt. Jason Letkiewicz said a 2012 Dodge Charger was headed north on Pecos “at a high rate of speed” when it struck the rear of a northbound pickup. The Charger then struck a large light pole and caught fire. The victims in the Charger, believed to be a male and female, died at the scene.

“Speed was definitely a factor in this based on the extent of the damage to the vehicle,” Letkiewicz said. “The word of the driver (of the pickup was) he (the driver of the Dodge) came up very fast. … It was not a race between the two vehicles, but the Charger was moving at a very high rate of speed.”

The pickup driver was not injured and was not suspected of driving while under the influence of alcohol or other mind-altering substance. It was too early to say whether the driver of the Charger was impaired, Letkiewicz said.

The Dodge Charger had paper tags and was recently purchased, Letkiewicz said.

Pecos Road was shut down in both directions from Lake Mead to Flower Avenue. Letkiewicz said shortly before 8 a.m. that Pecos Road was expected to be closed around the crash site for at least two more hours.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.