2 people displaced, 1 dog dead in central Las Vegas fire

Two people were displaced after a Sunday night fire at an apartment complex in the central valley.

The Clark County Fire Department responded about 7:30 p.m. to reports of a fire at the Pinewood Apartments, 764 E. Twain Ave., near Swenson Street, according to CCFD Assistant Fire Chief Troy Tuke.

Tuke said crews arriving at the scene were greeted by fire and heavy smoke from a ground-floor apartment. The building was evacuated, Tuke said, and firefighters managed to extinguish the fire before it could spread to other apartments.

No one was injured, but a dog was found dead inside the apartment that caught fire. The American Red Cross was called in to help two people who were displaced by the fire.

The fire caused about $40,000 in damage, and is still under investigation.

