2 people injured in 5-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas

Two people were injured in a crash involving five vehicles in northeast Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, police said.

The crash occurred at Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue at 12:11 p.m. One person was taken to University Medical Center trauma and another was taken to Sunrise Hospital, both with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Officer Larry Hadfield.

Lanes that were blocked at the intersection during the investigation have been reopened, Hadfield said.

