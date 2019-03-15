2 people rescued from house fire in east Las Vegas

The Clark County Fire Department rescued two people from a house fire on Fairfax Avenue on Friday, March 15, 2019. (Clark County Fire Department)

The Clark County Fire Department rescued two people from a house fire Friday morning in east Las Vegas.

Firefighters responded around 3:40 a.m. to 4837 Fairfax Ave., near South Nellis Boulevard and East Tropicana Avenue, according to Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan.

After arriving, firefighters saw smoke and flames in the single-story home. Two adult were inside, Buchanan said.

Firefighters simultaneously searched for the occupants and worked to put out the fire.

The two occupants were taken to University Medical Center. Their conditions were not known as of 6 a.m., Buchanan said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage has not been estimated.

The American Red Cross was notified to assist with two adults who were displaced.

