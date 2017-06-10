ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

2 recent guests at Rio contract Legionnaires’ disease

By Rachel Crosby Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2017 - 5:13 pm
 
Updated June 9, 2017 - 6:21 pm

Two recent guests at the Rio have contracted Legionnaires’ disease, which causes pneumonia-like symptoms, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Friday.

The guests stayed separately at the hotel, located at 3700 W. Flamingo Road. One visited in March, and the other visited in April, the health district said.

Shortly after the guests’ illnesses were confirmed, the property tested its water system, and the results came back positive for Legionella bacteria, the district said.

With the direction of the health district, the hotel began using chlorine at high temperatures to disinfect its rooms and water system Thursday night, said Mark Bergtholdt, environmental health supervisor.

The disinfection or “remediation” process will happen again Friday night and possibly Saturday night, Bergtholdt said. The process will include every room in one specific Rio tower, Bergtholdt added, though the hotel on Friday declined to specify which tower.

“The company is working closely with the Southern Nevada Health District and taking aggressive remediation actions to ensure the safety of Rio’s water,” according to an emailed statement provided Friday by Jennifer Forkish, vice president of communications for Caesars Entertainment Corp., which owns the Rio.

”Out of an abundance of caution, we are relocating guests from rooms where remediation actions are being undertaken,” the statement continued.

The Rio is also “taking steps to provide information to past and current guests of the property,” the health district said in a statement Friday.

The district continues to investigate. Anyone with questions may contact the health district at (702) 759-0999.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
