2 recent guests at Rio contract Legionnaires’ disease

The Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas (Brett LeBlanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two recent guests at the Rio have contracted Legionnaires’ disease, which causes pneumonia-like symptoms, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Friday.

The guests stayed separately at the hotel, located at 3700 W. Flamingo Road. One visited in March, and the other visited in April, the health district said.

Shortly after the guests’ illnesses were confirmed, the property tested its water system, and the results came back positive for Legionella bacteria, the district said.

With the direction of the health district, the hotel began using chlorine at high temperatures to disinfect its rooms and water system Thursday night, said Mark Bergtholdt, environmental health supervisor.

The disinfection or “remediation” process will happen again Friday night and possibly Saturday night, Bergtholdt said. The process will include every room in one specific Rio tower, Bergtholdt added, though the hotel on Friday declined to specify which tower.

“The company is working closely with the Southern Nevada Health District and taking aggressive remediation actions to ensure the safety of Rio’s water,” according to an emailed statement provided Friday by Jennifer Forkish, vice president of communications for Caesars Entertainment Corp., which owns the Rio.

”Out of an abundance of caution, we are relocating guests from rooms where remediation actions are being undertaken,” the statement continued.

The Rio is also “taking steps to provide information to past and current guests of the property,” the health district said in a statement Friday.

The district continues to investigate. Anyone with questions may contact the health district at (702) 759-0999.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

About Legionnaires’ disease: Legionnaires’ disease is a respiratory disease. It spreads when water droplets infected with Legionella bacteria are inhaled, typically in showers or during hot baths. The bacteria is found naturally in freshwater but becomes a health hazard when the bacteria grows and spreads in human-made water systems. Symptoms are similar to that of pneumonia, including coughing, shortness of breath, muscle aches and fever. Source: Southern Nevada Health Department

3700 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV