2 recent guests at Rio diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease

The Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas (Brett LeBlanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two recent guests at the Rio have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Friday.

The guests stayed separately at the hotel, located at 3700 W. Flamingo Road, the district said. One visited in March, and the other visited in April.

Shortly after the guests confirmed their illnesses, the property tested its water system, and the results came back positive for Legionellabacteria, the heath district said.

As of Thursday night, the hotel — with the direction of the health district — began using chlorine at high temperatures to disinfect its water system, Mark Bergtholdt, environmental health supervisor, said.

The disinfection or “remediation” process will happen again Friday night and possibly Saturday night, Bergtholdt said. The process will include every room in one Rio tower.

The Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino and the Health District are working together to conduct remediation and follow up sampling to ensure remediation efforts are effective,” the health district said in a statement Friday.

The Rio is also “taking steps to provide information to past and current guests of the property,” the district said in a statement Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

About Legionnaires’ disease: Legionnaires’ disease is a respiratory disease. It spreads when water droplets infected with Legionella bacteria are inhaled, typically in showers or during hot baths. The bacteria is found naturally in freshwater but becomes a health hazard when the bacteria grows and spreads in human-made water systems. Symptoms are similar to that of pneumonia, including coughing, shortness of breath, muscle aches and fever. Source: Southern Nevada Health Department

