2 rescued, 1 missing after rain deluges wash near Las Vegas Strip

Cars travel through flood water on McLeod Drive near Desert Inn Road Friday, October 10, 2025, ...
Cars travel through flood water on McLeod Drive near Desert Inn Road Friday, October 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2025 - 10:15 pm
 

Two women were rescued and a man remained unaccounted for Friday night after they became trapped in the rising waters of a wash near the Strip, according to Clark County officials.

Just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Clark County Fire Department officials received reports of a man trapped in the Harmon Wash near Paradise Road in central Las Vegas, according to a news release.

While searching to the man, rescuers noticed two women who were “in distress” in the same wash, according to the release.

The women were rescued from the wash, though fire department officials were not able to locate the reported man and stopped rescue operations just before 7:30 p.m.

“Following these rescues, the reported adult male was located in swift-moving waters,” said an email from Clark County spokesperson Christine Crews on Friday night. “Initial attempts to retrieve the man from the flood control channel were unsuccessful.”

The search for the man is expected to continue Saturday morning, the release said.

Heavy rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Priscilla pelted the valley, causing trouble for festivals and high school football games.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

