2 rescued after car crashes into lake in northwest Las Vegas

Two people were rescued safely after a car crashed into a lake in the Desert Shores community in northwest Las Vegas late Tuesday night.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue rescued 2 people after a car crashed into a lake near Breakwater and Port of Call drives in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was called in five minutes before midnight at a lake near Breakwater and Port of Call drives, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

A man and woman managed to get out of the car and onto the roof, Szymanski said. One of them couldn’t swim, so they waited for help to arrive.

Occupants out of water, on shore and safe, not injured. Crews picking up #PIO1News pic.twitter.com/wc0Tk4jkWa — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) April 18, 2018

Firefighters pushed a raft over to the couple and used a fire hose to pull them back to shore, Szymanski said.

No one was injured, but the pair were hospitalized as a precaution. When the rescue was over Las Vegas police took over the investigation to determine how the car got into the lake.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said impairment may have been a factor in the crash.

Firefighters just towed the pair out of the lake – here they are coming back to shore, safe and sound. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/9R5CpMEbEG — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) April 18, 2018

In February, a Ford Mustang plunged into another lake near Soaring Gulls and Coral Shores drives in the Desert Shores community. The driver, 21-year-old Christian Renee Rosales, died after the crash.

Breakwater Dr. and Port of Call Dr., Las Vegas, NV