2 rescued from elevator inside Strip resort after being stuck for 2 hours

A Clark County fire department official said the individuals had been trapped inside the elevator for about two hours.

Visitors walk along the Las Vegas Strip with a sign for Harrah's saying they are open for business in 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Two people stuck in an elevator in a Strip hotel had to be rescued by firefighters on Monday, according to a Clark County Fire Department official.

In an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday, Deputy Fire Chief Sean Collins said two people were stuck inside an elevator for about two hours Monday afternoon at Harrah’s.

No injuries were reported at the scene, Collins said in the email. The call came in just before 2 p.m. on Monday.

