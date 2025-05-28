85°F
2 rescued from elevator inside Strip resort after being stuck for 2 hours

Harrah's on the Las Vegas Strip (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Harrah’s on the Las Vegas Strip (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Visitors walk along the Las Vegas Strip with a sign for Harrah's saying they are open for busin ...
Visitors walk along the Las Vegas Strip with a sign for Harrah's saying they are open for business in 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2025 - 9:12 pm
 

Two people stuck in an elevator in a Strip hotel had to be rescued by firefighters on Monday, according to a Clark County Fire Department official.

In an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday, Deputy Fire Chief Sean Collins said two people were stuck inside an elevator for about two hours Monday afternoon at Harrah’s.

No injuries were reported at the scene, Collins said in the email. The call came in just before 2 p.m. on Monday.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

