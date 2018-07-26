2 seriously injured in central Las Vegas motorcycle wrecks

Two men were injured Wednesday night after separate-but related motorcycle crashes in the central valley.

Police investigate two separate-but-related motorcycle accidents Wednesday, July 25, 2018, on Washington Avenue at Purcell Drive, near Rainbow Boulevard. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate two separate-but-related motorcycle accidents on Washington Avenue at Purcell Drive, near Rainbow Boulevard. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate two separate-but-related motorcycle accidents Wednesday, July 25, 2018, on Washington Avenue at Purcell Drive, near Rainbow Boulevard. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate two separate-but-related motorcycle accidents on Washington Avenue at Purcell Drive, near Rainbow Boulevard. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two men were injured Wednesday night after separate-but related motorcycle crashes in the central valley.

Both crashes were reported just before 10 p.m. on Washington Avenue at Purcell Drive, near Rainbow Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The first motorcyclist hit a median on eastbound Washington while trying to pass another vehicle, Gordon said. A good Samaritan stopped at the scene to help the man, but a second motorcyclist swerved to avoid the good Samaritan’s truck in the road and also crashed into the median.

Both riders were hospitalized with serious injuries, Gordon said, but as of midnight their conditions were stable.

Washington was blocked off between Purcell and Torrey Pines Drive while police investigated.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Washington Avenue at Purcell Drive Las Vegas, Nevada