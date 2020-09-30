2 suffer smoke injuries in central Las Vegas apartment fire

Two people suffered minor smoke inhalation injuries in a fire on a second-story apartment balcony in central Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire on a second-story balcony of an apartment at 2151 Citrus Hills Ave. early Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire on a second-story balcony of an apartment at 2151 Citrus Hills Ave. early Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Two people suffered minor smoke inhalation injuries in a fire on a second-story apartment balcony in central Las Vegas early Wednesday.

F3H TOC: 3:31AM 2151 Citrus Hills Ave Bldg 20, patio/balcony fire in 2nd flr apt of 16 unit/2-sto apt bldg – OUT, 2 minor smoke victims treated/released on scene, cause U/I, @RedCrossNevada 1 adult displaced, crews looking for hotspots, dmg confined to balcony. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/CefSZ1ROHu — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 30, 2020

The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. at 2151 Citrus Hills Avenue, near West Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The two smoke victims were treated and released. One occupant was displaced and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Damage was limited to the balcony and was estimated at $25,000. The cause is under investigation.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.