2 suffer smoke injuries in central Las Vegas apartment fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2020 - 6:11 am
 

Two people suffered minor smoke inhalation injuries in a fire on a second-story apartment balcony in central Las Vegas early Wednesday.

The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. at 2151 Citrus Hills Avenue, near West Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The two smoke victims were treated and released. One occupant was displaced and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Damage was limited to the balcony and was estimated at $25,000. The cause is under investigation.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

