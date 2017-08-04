2 teens injured in auto-pedestrian crash in western Las Vegas

Two teenagers were injured when they were hit by a vehicle Friday morning in the western valley.

Two teenagers were injured in a crash at Tropicana Avenue and Durango Drive on Friday morning, Aug. 4, 2017. (FAST Cameras/RTC)

The crash happened about 5:20 a.m. at Tropicana Avenue and Durango Drive, police said.

Metro Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said both pedestrians appeared to be about 14 or 15 years old. One had minor injuries. The other was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Westbound Tropicana was closed at Durango while police investigated, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

