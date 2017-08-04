ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

2 teens injured in auto-pedestrian crash in western Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2017 - 6:19 am
 
Updated August 4, 2017 - 7:33 am

Two teenagers were injured when they were hit by a vehicle Friday morning in the western valley.

The crash happened about 5:20 a.m. at Tropicana Avenue and Durango Drive, police said.

Metro Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said both pedestrians appeared to be about 14 or 15 years old. One had minor injuries. The other was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Westbound Tropicana was closed at Durango while police investigated, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like