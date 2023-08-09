2 teens killed in northeast Las Vegas Valley crash

Two people were killed after a crash Wednesday morning in northeast Las Vegas.

Police investigate a fatal crash Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, on the 7000 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two teenagers were killed after a crash Wednesday morning in northeast Las Vegas.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 7000 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Los Feliz Street, after a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer sped into a brick wall and spun back into the road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

When the Trailblazer was redirected into the road, the passenger was ejected from the SUV, police said. Neither person was wearing a seatblelt.

The 17-year-old driver and 18-year-old passenger were both killed at the scene.

Nearby roads were closed for several hours while officers investigated the crash.

Throughout the morning, family of the people killed came and went from the scene. The crash, which was in the eastbound lanes outside the Desert Ridge apartments, was blocked from the family’s view by multiple police vehicles until midmorning.

More than a dozen family members stood silently watching investigators walk the scene and take photos. At 9 a.m., two officers walked over to three family members standing on one corner and spoke with them.

When three family members joined a group on the other side of Lake Mead, they delivered them news that made everyone in the group cry.

An hour later, they were able to see the dark colored SUV with damage on at least three sides while it was hoisted onto a tow truck and taken away.

