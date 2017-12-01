2 toddlers injured in Las Vegas apartment fire

Two toddlers were hospitalized Friday after being trapped in a burning apartment in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Two children were taken to University Medical Center for smoke inhalation after a fire at an apartment building in the 2600 block of Mesquite Avenue in central Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Las Vegas Fire Department crews were called about 11:30 a.m. to an apartment complex at 2612 E. Mesquite Ave. Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke coming from a one-story apartment where the two children were trapped, the department said.

Shortly after 11:40 a.m., emergency personnel were able to get the children out of the building and transport them to University Medical Center for smoke inhalation. Their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, the department said.

It took crews about an hour to put the blaze out. The cause and origin point of the fire is under investigation, and no other details were immediately available.

