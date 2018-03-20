Local Las Vegas

2-vehicle collision leaves 1 dead in southeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2018
 

One person was killed when two vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon in the southeast valley.

Las Vegas police were called to the collision at the intersection of Pecos and Russell roads just before 1:40 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

The intersection will be shut down while investigators are on the scene, and drivers should avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

