2-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas Valley involves school bus
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus Thursday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley. No children were reported injured.
The crash occurred just after 6:50 a.m. on East Bonanza Road near North Nellis Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Josh Houchen.
A medical unit was requested for the driver of the other vehicle, but no one had yet been transported, Houchen added.
Metro’s Traffic Unit is continuing its investigation.
