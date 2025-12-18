55°F
2-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas Valley involves school bus

Police investigate a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, on East ...
Police investigate a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, on East Bonanza Road near North Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas. (RTC)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2025 - 9:21 am
 

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus Thursday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley. No children were reported injured.

The crash occurred just after 6:50 a.m. on East Bonanza Road near North Nellis Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Josh Houchen.

A medical unit was requested for the driver of the other vehicle, but no one had yet been transported, Houchen added.

Metro’s Traffic Unit is continuing its investigation.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

