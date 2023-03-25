57°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

2-vehicle crash involves Las Vegas police officer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2023 - 2:34 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police officer and a civilian suffered minor injuries in a two-car crash early Saturday afternoon near the College of Southern Nevada.

At 12:10 p.m., a Metropolitan Police Department patrol vehicle and another car collided on the 6300 block of West Charleston Boulevard close to Community College Drive, police reported.

Both the officer and other injured person, whose names were not released, were transported to University Medical Center but not seriously hurt, according to police.

The accident remains under investigation, police said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Taylor Swift draws 60K to Allegiant Stadium debut — PHOTOS
Taylor Swift draws 60K to Allegiant Stadium debut — PHOTOS
2
‘I do not feel remorse’: Jury finds man guilty of kidnapping, murder
‘I do not feel remorse’: Jury finds man guilty of kidnapping, murder
3
$100K video poker jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
4
‘A very exciting day’: Bally’s becomes Horseshoe Las Vegas
‘A very exciting day’: Bally’s becomes Horseshoe Las Vegas
5
Tribal nation’s purchase of shuttered Strip motel site approved
Tribal nation’s purchase of shuttered Strip motel site approved
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas
North Las Vegas man fatally struck by SUV early Saturday
North Las Vegas man fatally struck by SUV early Saturday
1 killed, 2 injured in west Las Vegas crash
1 killed, 2 injured in west Las Vegas crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash in southwest Las Vegas
Motorcyclist killed in crash in southwest Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police shoot, kill driver during traffic stop
North Las Vegas police shoot, kill driver during traffic stop
Several hospitalized after 6-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas
Several hospitalized after 6-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas