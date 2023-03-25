2-vehicle crash involves Las Vegas police officer

The police officer and civilian were transported to University Medical Center but not seriously hurt.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police officer and a civilian suffered minor injuries in a two-car crash early Saturday afternoon near the College of Southern Nevada.

At 12:10 p.m., a Metropolitan Police Department patrol vehicle and another car collided on the 6300 block of West Charleston Boulevard close to Community College Drive, police reported.

Both the officer and other injured person, whose names were not released, were transported to University Medical Center but not seriously hurt, according to police.

The accident remains under investigation, police said.

