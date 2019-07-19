2 women injured in scooter crash on Red Rock Canyon scenic loop

The two-person scooter veered off the road and overturned after it failed to negotiate a turn on the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area scenic loop, Las Vegas police said.

Scooter cars pass through the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area outside of Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two women were hospitalized, one with critical injuries, after the three-wheeled scooter they were riding ran off the road and overturned on the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area scenic loop, Las Vegas police said.

About 10:25 a.m., the 2009 Panther Motors Scoot Coupe the two were riding veered off the roadway “several miles into the loop,” according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano.

The scooter was approaching a “hairpin” section of the road that curved to the right, and the scooter veered off the road to the left after it “failed to negotiate the turn,” according to a Metro press release.

The scooter then went airborne and collided with a dirt embankment below the road, overturning the vehicle, Metro said.

The two women from Sheboygan, Wisconsin were taken to University Medical Center, Metro said.

A 51-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the scooter, was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but she was expected to survive Friday evening, the release said. The 58-year-old driver suffered moderate injuries.

The Panther Motors Scoot Coupe vehicles are typically rented to tourists, according to the company’s website. It was unclear Friday evening if the woman had rented the scooter.

Investigators were continuing to investigate the crash Friday evening, police said.

The scenic loop was closed all day Friday after the crash, but is expected to return to normal hours on Saturday, according to a Twitter post from the national conservation area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

