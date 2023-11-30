54°F
2 women killed in crash in Lake Mead area

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2023 - 6:42 pm
 
Updated November 29, 2023 - 6:53 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two women from the Las Vegas Valley were killed when their Mini Cooper convertible made a U-turn in front of a semi tractor-trailer at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The collision occurred about 2:50 p.m. Nov. 14 and was reported by the Nevada State Police on Wednesday.

Killed were driver Susan Fournier, 58, of Henderson, and passenger Diana Byrd, 60, of Las Vegas. Both died at the scene.

Police said the crash was on State Route 167 (Northshore Road) near mile marker 12, when the Mini Cooper driver made a U-turn in front of a Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The Nevada State Police is investigating the crash.

The deaths were the 78th and 79th traffic-related fatalities in the Southern Command’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

