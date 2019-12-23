2 women killed in weekend wrong-way crashes in Las Vegas, Jean ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified two women killed in Southern Nevada over the weekend in separate wrong-way crashes that took place within hours of one another.

A vehicle is seen at the site of a fatal crash in the northbound lanes of I-15 near Jean, south of Las Vegas, on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (NHP)

The earlier crash at about 10:05 p.m. Saturday, described at the time by the Nevada Highway Patrol as a “violent” head-on collision, left 23-year-old Cecily Coreen Camarena of Las Vegas dead, according to the coroner’s office.

The Highway Patrol has said that Camarena was driving south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 between Jean and Sloan when she hit a tractor-trailer, causing a large fluid spill on the highway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours later, another crash caused by a wrong-way driver took place in the southbound lanes of the 215 Beltway near the Charleston Boulevard exit, killing 41-year-old Roshonda Sawara Thornton, according to the coroner’s office.

Thornton’s city and state of residence was unknown Monday, the coroner’s office said.

The Highway Patrol previously said that Thornton was struck by the wrong-way driver, who officials have said was suspected of driving under the influence. The driver had not been identified as of Monday morning, and it wasn’t immediately clear what charges — if any — the driver was facing.

The wrecks were the latest in a string of deadly wrong-way crashes in the Las Vegas area since November.

