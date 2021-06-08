2-year-old boy struck, killed at east Las Vegas park

A 2-year-old boy was killed Monday night when he ran into the path of a sport utility vehicle at an east Las Vegas park, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said officers were called to Douglas A. Selby Park at 1293 N. Sandhill Road, near East Washington Avenue, at 7:38 p.m. for a report of an auto-pedestrian crash. Police said the Las Vegas toddler was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 19-year-old Las Vegas woman as the vehicle was traveling northbound, approaching a park exit ramp.

“The investigation initiated by the LVMPD Fatal Detail indicated the vehicle was traveling north to exit the park and continue on North Henry Drive,” police said. “The 2-year-old juvenile was running across the ramp into the path of the approaching vehicle. The front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian, forcing him to the ground.”

The child was taken to University Medical Center where he died. His name was not immediately released.

Police said the driver was not impaired and remained at the scene. Police also said in a news release that “excessive speed did not appear to be a causative factor.”

The death is the 59th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police jurisdiction in 2021.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.