2-year-old died in Summerlin family’s bathtub, report says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2022 - 12:15 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A toddler fatally drowned in a Las Vegas bathtub, authorities confirmed Friday.

Two-year-old Caleb Vanne died March 31 at 2:48 a.m., according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His cause and manner of death were still pending Friday.

Police were called at 7:48 p.m. March 30 to the 400 block of Amber Pine Street, near South Town Center Drive, where the child was found unresponsive in a bathtub, according to dispatch logs from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Department of Child and Family Services wrote in a report that the family had no prior history with Child Protective Services.

“Although limited details regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident were available at the time of the report, there is a concern of possible neglect,” the report read.

Metro declined to comment further, citing an open investigation.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

