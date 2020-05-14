2-year-old hospitalized after falling into pool in Las Vegas

A 2-year-old was hospitalized Thursday afternoon after the child fell into a pool in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, police said.

(Getty Images)

Officers were called about 1:15 p.m. to a home on the 5400 block of Rose Hills Street, near Ann and Cimarron roads, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said.

The child who fell into the pool was taken to Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Zambrano said. The child’s condition Thursday afternoon was unclear, and police continued to investigate.

It was unclear how long the child was in the pool before police were called. Further information was not immediately available.

