2-year-old hospitalized after near-drowning in east Las Vegas

The child was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, Metro said. Abuse and neglect detectives are investigating.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A 2-year-old is in critical condition after a near-drowning Monday afternoon in the east valley.

Las Vegas police responded around 1:30 p.m. to reports of a drowning on the 1700 block of North Charnut Lane, near Pecos Road and Owens Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The child was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, Metro said. Abuse and neglect detectives are investigating.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.