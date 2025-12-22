20-year-old man killed in wrong-way crash on Las Vegas freeway

A 20-year-old wrong-way driver was killed in a crash earlier this month on a Las Vegas freeway, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Man stabbed to death at apartment in south Las Vegas

A 20-year-old wrong-way driver was killed in a crash earlier this month on a Las Vegas freeway, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 6:45 p.m. on December 11 on the northbound Interstate 15, north of the northbound Interstate 11 HOV ramp, troopers said in a news release.

A silver 2006 Honda Accord was traveling the wrong way when it crashed into a white 2023 Telsa Model 3 sedan and a red 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, according to police.

The driver of the Honda, identified as Nash Berry, 20, of Kingman, Arizona, was pronounced dead at the sene.

Authorities said three people were transported to a local hospital, with two in serious condition and one with minor injuries.