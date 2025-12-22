68°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

20-year-old man killed in wrong-way crash on Las Vegas freeway

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Metro officer faces domestic battery charge
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Man stabbed to death at apartment in south Las Vegas
Located at 5855 Saint Ebbes Court, this is the first of eight homes located in the “ultra-pri ...
1st home listed in ‘ultra-private gated enclave’ near Tule Springs
A PPS43 submachine gun is seen in a stock photo. (Getty Images)
Lawsuit: Las Vegas gun range provided gun that ‘exploded’ in man’s face
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2025 - 11:43 am
 

A 20-year-old wrong-way driver was killed in a crash earlier this month on a Las Vegas freeway, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 6:45 p.m. on December 11 on the northbound Interstate 15, north of the northbound Interstate 11 HOV ramp, troopers said in a news release.

A silver 2006 Honda Accord was traveling the wrong way when it crashed into a white 2023 Telsa Model 3 sedan and a red 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, according to police.

The driver of the Honda, identified as Nash Berry, 20, of Kingman, Arizona, was pronounced dead at the sene.

Authorities said three people were transported to a local hospital, with two in serious condition and one with minor injuries.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES