2,000 Clark County veterans go online for DMV tax exemption

CARSON CITY — More than 2,000 Clark County veterans have used a website to seek a vehicle registration tax exemption in the first week they could do so online, officials said Friday.

Clark County recently became the last county in Nevada to upgrade its computer system to allow the exemptions to be claimed with the Department of Motor Vehicles electronically.

Military veterans’ exemptions are issued by the county assessor’s office. Under the upgraded system, veterans enter a voucher number issued by the county assessor when renewing registrations online to receive their exemption.

Before then, Clark County veterans had to renew registrations by mail or in person to avoid paying the governmental services tax portion of registration fees.

Exemptions are available to veterans with certain periods of service and those with a service-related disability of at least 60 percent. Surviving spouses and the blind are also eligible.

Exemptions can range from around $60 to the entire amount of the governmental services tax. The tax varies based on the age and original price of the vehicle.

Last year, more than 45,000 exemptions totaling $5.7 million were claimed in Clark County. Statewide, the number of claims topped 69,000 for nearly $7.7 million.

