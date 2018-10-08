2,000-plus households without power in central Las Vegas

More than 2,000 households were without power Sunday evening after an outage in the central valley, according to NV Energy.

(Google maps)

More than 2,000 households were without power Sunday evening after an outage in the central valley, according to NV Energy.

The outage was reported about 8:50 p.m. in the area of North Jones Boulevard and West Washington Avenue, the power company’s website said. The outage was caused by equipment damage, and power was expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m.

North Jones Boulevard and West Washington Avenue, Las Vegas