The first supermoon of the new year was seen over the Las Vegas Strip on Monday.

The first supermoon of the new year rises above the Vegas Strip on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. A supermoon occurs when the moon is full at the same time it reaches perigee, or that point in the moon's orbit when it is closest to Earth. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A supermoon occurs when the moon is full at the same time it reaches perigee, or that point in the moon’s orbit when it is closest to Earth.