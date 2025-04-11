$20K raised for CCSD teacher who lost husband in motorcycle crash

Over two days, more than $20,000 has been raised for a beloved Clark County School District educator who lost her husband in a motorcycle crash.

Jordon Dodder, 37, died Wednesday morning, after a crash at the intersection of Russell and Lindell roads.

A fundraiser posted to GoFundMe has since identified Dodder as the husband of Kelly Dodder, a teacher and soccer coach at Mannion Middle School.

The GoFundMe said that Jordan Dodder had been riding his motorcycle when he was struck by another vehicle, killing him and turning his wife’s world “upside-down.”

“This unimaginable loss has left Kelly and their children grieving the sudden passing of a man who meant everything to them,” the fundraiser said.

According to the GoFundMe, the couple had four children — Kelly Dodder’s son, Jordon Dodder’s two step-daughters, and their youngest daughter, whom they shared.

The fundraiser, co-organized by Jennifer Breeden and Jasmine Roofe, said Jordan Dodder was a veteran who made everyone smile. He loved motorcycles and, most of all, his family, they said.

The money raised, more than $21,000 by Friday, would go toward funeral expenses and provide emotional and practical support for the Dodders “as they begin to heal,” according to the GoFundMe.

“Kelly has spent her life giving to others — through teaching, coaching middle school soccer, parenting, and her friendship,” Breeden and Roofe said in the fundraiser’s description, adding that, in 2016, the educator was awarded the Clark County School District’s Educator of the Year Award.

“Now, it’s our turn to give back and show her she’s not alone,” the post read.

