A two-vehicle crash that closed northbound lanes of the 215 Beltway at Town Center Drive Monday morning has been cleared.

Traffic cameras at 7:25 a.m. show traffic on the Beltway in western Las Vegas is moving normally again.

Dispatchers indicated the crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol.