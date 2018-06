The Nevada Department of Transportation has reported that westbound lanes of the 215 Beltway between South Decatur and South Jones boulevards have reopened.

(RTC Fast Cameras)

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported Friday morning three separate crashes as the result of an oil spill on the beltway Friday morning.

NHP said on Twitter that seven vehicles were involved. and traffic was diverted for a few hours.

36.068927, -115.207555