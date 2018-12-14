215 west near Las Vegas airport reopens after multi-vehicle crash

The crash caused congestion Friday afternoon in the area, according to airport officials.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating what appeared to be a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning on westbound 215 Beltway near the McCarran International Airport connector. (RTC Traffic Cam)

The McCarran International Airport connector near the 215 Beltway interchange has been reopened following a multi-vehicle crash Friday.

The collision was reported shortly after 11:05 a.m. in the southbound lanes north of the airport connector exit, according to online traffic records. Further details were not immediately available, but live traffic cameras showed at least three vehicles were involved, although the camera’s view was partially obstructed by a bridge.

Calls to the Highway Patrol was not returned Friday. The crash caused congestion Friday afternoon in the area, according to airport officials.

36.064793, -115.149322