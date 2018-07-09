23-year-old woman reported missing in Las Vegas is found

Las Vegas police announced Monday afternoon that they have located a missing 23-year-old woman.
Kalena Koger was reported missing just before 10:15 a.m. Sunday, police said. She was last seen in the area of North Tenaya Way and West Tropical Parkway in the far northwestern Las Vegas Valley wearing a black tank top and black shorts.
Further information was not immediately available.
North Tenaya Way and West Tropical Parkway, las vegas, nv