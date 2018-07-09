23-year-old woman reported missing in Las Vegas is found

Police reported Monday afternoon that Kalena Koger has been found. She was reported missing just before 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

Kalena Koger (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police announced Monday afternoon that they have located a missing 23-year-old woman.

Kalena Koger was reported missing just before 10:15 a.m. Sunday, police said. She was last seen in the area of North Tenaya Way and West Tropical Parkway in the far northwestern Las Vegas Valley wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

Further information was not immediately available.

