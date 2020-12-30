24 displaced after fire in central Las Vegas apartment complex

The fire was contained to a second-floor unit. No injuries were reported.

A fire in a central Las Vegas apartment Tuesday night displaced 24 residents, the Las Vegas Fire Department said on Twitter.

Crews were called at 7:15 p.m. to the Greenville Park Apartments, 4034 Silver Dollar Ave., near Pennwood Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard.

UPDATE: Cause of fire – UNDETERMINED, unit completely gutted, but fire fire was confined to the one apt, GREAT aggressive attack by crews kept fire confined – was heavily involved on arrival, $35K dmg, crews mopping up and returning# #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/yfpWo9hvIB — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 30, 2020

The fire was contained to a second-floor unit. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $35,000.

The cause of the fire remains was undetermined. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

