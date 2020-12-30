43°F
24 displaced after fire in central Las Vegas apartment complex

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2020 - 8:51 pm
 
Crews battle a fire Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at 4043 Silver Dollar Ave. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas ...
Crews battle a fire Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at 4043 Silver Dollar Ave. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
A fire in a central Las Vegas apartment Tuesday night displaced 24 residents, the Las Vegas Fire Department said on Twitter.

Crews were called at 7:15 p.m. to the Greenville Park Apartments, 4034 Silver Dollar Ave., near Pennwood Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard.

The fire was contained to a second-floor unit. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $35,000.

The cause of the fire remains was undetermined. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

