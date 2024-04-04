$250K in damage caused by central Las Vegas Valley fire

A fire causing $250,000 in damage Thursday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley is being blamed on homeless people seeking warmth.

Crews battle a fire Thursday, April 4, 2024, at a single-story commercial structure at 2570 S. Bruce St. in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)

A fire causing $250,000 in damage Thursday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley is being blamed on homeless people seeking warmth.

Crews were notified just after 12:30 a.m. of reports of smoke coming from the single-story commercial structure at 2570 S. Bruce St., between East Sahara and Karen avenues, according to a Clark County Fire Department news release.

The first crew arrived and requested a second alarm. The fire burned through the roof, but firefighters were able to contain it within the building of origin, the release said.

Primary and secondary searches discovered no one inside the building. The fire was knocked down by 1:13 a.m.

The Las Vegas Fire Department assisted during this response. No injuries were reported.

